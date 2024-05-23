Congressman Andy Ogles admits his claims to have loaned $320,000 to his campaign were not true

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles filed 11 amendments to his campaign finance reports Wednesday, acknowledging that his claims for the last two years to have loaned $320,000 to his campaign were not true.

This comes less than six months after an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation that questioned whether the Maury County Republican's campaign reports were accurate. Despite having reported making the $320,000 personal loan, Ogles' personal financial disclosures did not show any substantial investments — not even a savings account.

On the 11 amendments filed Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, revising reports dating back to April 2022, Ogles says that he actually loaned his campaign $20,000, instead of the $320,000 that he had previously claimed.

In January, a non-partisan watchdog group, the Campaign Legal Center (CLC), filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), citing NewsChannel 5's reporting and comparing Ogles' conduct to disgraced New York Congressman George Santos.

"The expulsion of Representative George Santos for filing false financial disclosure statements and other ethics violations demonstrates why investigations of significant discrepancies in a candidate’s financial reporting are warranted," the CLC complaint said.

"Unexplained inconsistencies in Rep. Ogles’ reported finances and allegations of him misrepresenting his background raise fundamental questions for voters about the transparency of their elected representative."

It is not clear what, if any, action the Office of Congressional Ethics may have taken behind the scenes and whether that may have prompted Ogles' amendments.

The CLC complaint also cited NewsChannel 5's revelations that Ogles misrepresented his educational and professional credentials, including his claims to be an economist, a trained law enforcement officer and an expert in "international sex crimes."

Our investigation discovered that he had used the stillborn death of a child to raise nearly $25,000 for a children's burial garden that was never built. Ogles has refused to provide evidence of what he did with the money.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 5 for additional details.

