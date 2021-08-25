Connie Denell, known as ‘the Gospel Diva,’ dies at 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Connie Denell, known as the "Gospel Diva,” has died. She was 65.

Denell was a voice for Nashville's 92Q for decades before retiring a few years ago, when she was in need of a kidney transplant.

She won numerous awards, including a Stella Award and NAACP Award.

Allison Warren, VP/Market Manager of Cumulus Nashville, released the following statement:

“Connie Denell, known also as “The Gospel Diva” dominated Sunday mornings on 92Q (WQQK) for over 30 years. Both on and off air she lifted those around her up in joy, love and prayer. She was always willing to help a friend, neighbor or even stranger in need. We thank Connie for her many contributions to Cumulus and will fondly remember her days with us. We send heartfelt condolences to Connie’s family.”

There was no immediate information on funeral plans. The family is expected to provide a statement later today.