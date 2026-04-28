Consumer Reports experts take a look at what's in home hair dye kits

At home Hair dye kits are something many people use. But what’s really in those bottles?

A new Consumer Reports investigation has found that some of the popular brands contain chemicals linked to potential health risks.

Julissa Nuñez prefers the convenience of dying her own hair at home. Not only to save money but also to avoid the long hours at the hair salon.

“Going to a salon would take me four or five hours versus me doing it at home where it would take me two hours,” said Nuñez.

Store-bought hair dyes have been widely used for decades, and people have reported reactions such as skin irritation, itching, or burning.

Consumer Reports tested 21 permanent, semi-permanent, and two hair chalks from major brands at an independent lab, screening the samples for volatile organic compounds or VOCs, phthalates and heavy metals.

The results? Every product CR tested contained contaminants, but some had fewer toxins than others. With repeated use over time, some of these chemicals are linked to an increased risk of cancer, hormone disruption, or other health concerns.

“Consumers deserve to actually know what’s in these products, not just what the label actually lists," said Ashita Kapoor, Associate Director, Product Safety, Consumer Reports. "The research from our studies has reinforced that chronic, repeated exposure of hair dyes is actually a real concern.”

Hair dye chemicals can be absorbed through the scalp, inhaled during application, or enter the body through irritated skin.

“Products labeled as clean, natural, organic, or ammonia-free are not necessarily safer alternatives with respect to heavy metals, VOCs and phthalates,” said Kapoor.

The Personal Care Products Council, an industry group, says that “Hair dyes are extensively tested and deemed safe, supported by decades of rigorous scientific research and consumer safety evaluations.”

If you use hair dyes, Consumer Reports suggests wearing gloves and using the products in well-ventilated areas.

Perform a 48-hour patch test on a small area of skin prior to applying dye over the entire scalp.

It’s also important to never apply hair dye to irritated or broken skin.

And if you have chemically straightened hair, experts recommend waiting at least a few weeks after using relaxers before using hair dye of any kind.

If you color your hair, consider using temporary or semi-permanent dyes. They may lower your exposure to some of the harsher chemicals found in permanent options. And check whether it has an expiration date. Hair dyes don’t last forever, and using them past their shelf life can actually damage your hair or scalp.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.