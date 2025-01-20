Consumer Reports has advice on top-rated appliances that can help make recipes stand out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's nothing better than a family recipe that has been passed down through the generations. Or maybe there is?

Josselyn really enjoys spending time in the kitchen cooking with her family traditional dishes from El Salvador.

“As a family would love to keep our grandma’s recipes going to keep our culture alive," said Pérez.

Josselyn’s Abuela's recipes are delicious, but she says they take a lot of time and effort! Consumer Reports has advice on top-rated appliances that can help!

“The way our grandmothers and Abuelas cooked can feel a little daunting – things like the stove-top pressure cookers and deep frying in a big pot of oil?" said Consumer Reports' Althea Chang-Cook. "But you can stock your kitchen with a few modern appliances to make cooking those recipes a little more convenient and even healthier, too.”

First, we can replace that big pot of oil with an air fryer!

“Air fryers use hot air and little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to traditional frying.”

This Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, priced at about $120, is one of the highest-rated models in Consumer Reports' tests, while the Cosori Lite is a Consumer Reports' Smart buy for less than $60.

And why not swap that scary-looking pressure cooker with an electric multicooker!

“A multicooker can pressure cook, steam, slow cook and more! Imagine beef stew cooked in a fraction of the time.”

These multicookers from Instant Pot and Ninja are among the top brands recommended by Consumer Reports.

Last but not least, a rice cooker! -- This can ensure your rice or even quinoa is fluffy and perfectly cooked every time! Same taste as Abuela’s but with less time in the kitchen and more time with your family.

