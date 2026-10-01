Cornell rape case sparks outrage, reignites need for important conversations about sexual assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Outrage is intensifying at Cornell University two years after an alleged rape investigation by Cornell police did not lead to criminal charges.

Since details of the lawsuit have been revealed, it's caught nationwide attention and sparked heated discourse.

With a sensitive topic like sexual assault, this can be a hard conversation to have — but it's an important one.

Rachel Freeman, the President and CEO of the Sexual Assault Center in Nashville, said it's not just the alleged acts themselves that were triggering, but the lack of intervention from fraternity members as well.

"I think that stirred up so much outrage for most of the people who have heard anything about this case. And we should be outraged," she said.

She explained that this is a moment that is difficult for many but can lead to important discussions surrounding sexual assault.

"For us as adults and for parents, it's leaning into hard conversations," she said. "But if we don't, this is the outcome. And our children deserve better."

She added that someone who is intoxicated can't give consent. But in many cases, blame is put on the victim for being intoxicated.

Freeman said this is an opportunity to shed light on how we can uplift survivors: by believing, supporting, and connecting them to resources.

"If we do more of that, then people will be more comfortable coming forward and sharing their stories, and hopefully we'll be able to get them help sooner," she explained. "If we can use the devastation in this situation and turn it to hopefully decrease the number of people who could experience something similar, then we can find some silver lining in this horrific case."

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault and would like to talk through your experience, please consider calling the Sexual Assault Center's crisis line. They're there to help you. The number is 866-811-7473.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.