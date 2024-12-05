Council strikes down FUSUS program. City leaders hint this may not be over.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At times it's been an emotional debate — especially as the Metro Council narrowly voted down the FUSUS program, which would have allowed Metro police to tap into area cameras to help solve crimes.

City leaders say this may not be the end of the conversation.

To pass the controversial FUSUS surveillance program 21 council members needed to vote in favor. Only 20 members did so.

“It is for many council members a hard decision. People care about Nashville. They care about the community,” said Judith Clerjune.

She represented one of the dozens of community groups opposed to the program with her group the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.

If approved, it would have allowed Metro police to tap into the cameras outside of area businesses to solve crimes, if the camera's owner opts in.

Clerjune told the council floor the program's intention was misplaced.

“Community safety does not equal punishment or making it easier to incarcerate people,” she said.

“We really need to make sure before we add more and more layers of a surveillance state that we have pieces and parts in place,” said Council member Ginny Welsch.

Welsch cast one of the votes against the measure.

She wasn't swayed FUSUS would keep her constituents safer or help them lead better lives.

“Too many questions about fuses and far too many holes,” said Welsch.

Nashville's mayor and Metro Police Chief John Drake directly countered that saying the job of Metro police would have been easier with an extra tool in the tool belt.

“We 100% invested and the mayor is 100% invested in keeping people safe in our community,” said Drake.

City leaders indicating the months-long FUSUS debate, which fell on the council floor still may not be entirely over.

"We're having those conversations today. We will continue to have conversations with Council members. We heard some things that departed from the facts of the case. We compiled several things that we had heard, that were unrelated to FUSUS specifically and the application with the Metro Police Department," said Mayor Freddie O'Connell. "We're going to work closely with our colleagues at the MNPD and Council to see what we can do to enhance public safety."

It's important to note that license plate readers are separate from the FUSUS debate although this could have interesting implications for the future of LPRs in Nashville.

The council approved LPRs after a pilot program ended last year.

Council will now have to approve the budgetary piece of which vendors will oversee the LPRs in the city.

