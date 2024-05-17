Councilmember Sepulveda proposes 'Build It Right' bill to protect construction workers in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda is pushing for a proposed ordinance that aims to protect construction workers in Nashville.

On social media, Sepulveda shared she has been working on the "Build It Right" bill for almost a year, but the concerns for construction workers' safety dates long past that, and she named two construction worker deaths to highlight why this bill is needed.

In 2020, 16-year old Gustavo Ramirez died after falling 120 feet from scaffolding working on the La Quinta Inn on Interstate Drive near Nissan Stadium.

More recently, last fall Denis Ché fell while working on the roof of Glenclif High School in Antioch. Councilwoman Sepulveda spoke at a vigil for Ché and said then that council was working on legislation to prevent deaths like this. Now she has revealed what that legislation would look like.

She said the proposed ordinance focuses on three key things: creating a uniform system to audit contracts across all departments, upholding workers' rights, and ensuring compliance with equal business opportunity programs.

The proposed board will have authority to evaluate construction contracts and investigate complaints related to contracts where the Metro Government is a party. The board will also make recommendations for policies to improve construction standards.

Sepulveda is encouraging Nashville residents to ask their council members to support the bill.

A press conference will be held Tuesday at the Historic Courthouse at 5:30 p.m.to discuss the proposal. A family member of Ché is expected to speak.