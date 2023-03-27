Councilmembers set to ask more questions about $2.2 billion stadium deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro council members will get answers about the $2.2 billion plan to build a new stadium on the East Bank.

The meeting is happening in the council chambers. They will hear about the financing plan, but also get to ask questions.

"Finance Director Kelly Flannery will be presenting a financing plan regarding BL2023-1741. This will be an opportunity to receive information and ask questions." the city's website said.

The stadium proposal has passed one of three council votes. It is a massive deal with $500 million in state money, $840 million from the team and league plus revenue generated from a new increased hotel tax.

While it passed the first hurdle, not everyone is on board with the plan. Some think other things should take priority like public safety and affordable housing. On top of that, there are questions about potential impact to an ancient indigenous city underneath Nashville.

The meeting is happening at 4:30 p.m. Monday.