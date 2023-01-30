Councilwoman offers crash course in zoning for community amidst development at Belle Meade Plaza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A meeting on Monday night will give residents an overview of the zoning and land use policies that allow dramatic changes to properties in Nashville.

Near the City of Belle Meade, Harding Pike from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West to the Belle Meade Kroger is on the cusp of a big transformation.

The 10.5 acre site — where Kroger — is could become towers with apartments and stores, under a new proposal. Down the street, development approved for the site of the old Harris Teeter grocery store is expected to start soon.

Councilwoman Kathleen Murphy, of District 24, is fielding a lot of questions about the proposed plan to level Belle Meade Plaza — the grocery store and a new, mixed-use development. Murphy is inviting concerned community members to attend a virtual meeting with the Planning Department for a review of the city's planning and zoning processes. The meeting will cover what the planning, zoning and land use policies are for the properties at the Harding Pike and White Bridge Road intersection, but also focus on the area in general.

"It's what the planning commission staff uses to evaluate projects and I think that a lot of us are nervous about large development that comes into our neighborhoods, but the policies really put into place parameters and guardrails to kind of keep larger developments, denser developments on the corridor rather than in our neighborhood," said Kathleen Murphy.

On Feb. 9, the Metro Planning Commission was supposed to hear the request to rezone the Belle Meade Plaza property. That has been deferred.

Register here to be sent the link for that meeting.