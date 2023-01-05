Developers plan mixed-use development at Belle Meade Plaza shopping center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big changes could be coming to the Belle Meade Plaza shopping area in the next few years. The Planning Commission is considering plans for a new, mixed-use development. The proposal is on the agenda for their February 9 meeting.

For decades it's been a big retail space in the area, but now developers are hoping to transform it into a spot where the community can shop, live and enjoy the outdoors.

Metro Nashville Planning Commission

The property on the corner of White Bridge and Harding sees a lot of traffic every day. Right now it's home to businesses like Kroger, Katy's Hallmark and Ninki. Kroger will be relocating, but the future for the others and if they'll be staying is up in the air.

New plans include five buildings dedicated to retail spaces on the 10+ acre property. There will be up to 120 condos and 380 apartment units, as well as a 15-story building that could have hotel space. Of the ten acres they're working with, plans show more than six will be open space for the community and at least three of those acres will be green space with a creek trail and boardwalk.

A community meeting is being held Thursday, January 5 at Montgomery Bell Academy at 6 p.m.

