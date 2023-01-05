Watch Now
NewsOn The Rise

Actions

Developers plan mixed-use development at Belle Meade Plaza shopping center

For decades it's been a big retail space in the area, but now developers are hoping to transform it into a spot where the community can shop, live and enjoy the outdoors.
Posted at 5:17 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 07:21:25-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big changes could be coming to the Belle Meade Plaza shopping area in the next few years. The Planning Commission is considering plans for a new, mixed-use development. The proposal is on the agenda for their February 9 meeting.

For decades it's been a big retail space in the area, but now developers are hoping to transform it into a spot where the community can shop, live and enjoy the outdoors.

Belle Meade Plaza 5.PNG_frame_0.jpeg

The property on the corner of White Bridge and Harding sees a lot of traffic every day. Right now it's home to businesses like Kroger, Katy's Hallmark and Ninki. Kroger will be relocating, but the future for the others and if they'll be staying is up in the air.

New plans include five buildings dedicated to retail spaces on the 10+ acre property. There will be up to 120 condos and 380 apartment units, as well as a 15-story building that could have hotel space. Of the ten acres they're working with, plans show more than six will be open space for the community and at least three of those acres will be green space with a creek trail and boardwalk.

A community meeting is being held Thursday, January 5 at Montgomery Bell Academy at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap