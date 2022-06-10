Country music fans excited for the return of CMA Fest concerts at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The CMA Fest is an event that's been missed by many.

CMA FEST: @CountryMusic is back after being canceled the last 2 years because of COVID-19.



Tonight is Day 1 of 4 nights full of performances from country music’s biggest stars.



Long line of people excited to hear Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Brittney Spencer & more.

“I love country music and I’m just really excited to be here with all my friends tonight and we’re going to be right up front and we’re all really excited to be here," festival attendee Ellen Young, said.

Due to COVID-19, the festival hasn't been held since 2019.

“We’ve been feeling that resurgence in Nashville a lot lately. The bars are full again, the restaurants are full again, events are happening again so we've been feeling that already. And we're just glad the world gets to share it with us," Nashvillian Joyce Martin Sanders, said.

Shenandoah got the party started at Nissan Stadium.

It was a performance that was extra special for Sanders.

“I want to see Shenandoah, my husbands playing bass tonight with Senandoah," she said.

Chart-topping artists said they're also feeling the joy of getting back to business.

"My artistry started online in the middle of the pandemic so to be able to see people for the first time out was really fun and I'm looking forward to it," said Brittney Spencer.

The concerts continue at Nissan Stadium until Sunday. Tickets are still available. The only day that has been sold out is Saturday's show.