Country superstar Toby Keith not alone in battle with stomach cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the biggest names in country music says he’s battling stomach cancer

Toby Keith told fans he got the diagnosis last fall and has been in and out of the hospital over the last six months.

The country icon isn’t alone with his stomach cancer battle.

The American Cancer Society’s estimates for stomach cancer in the United States for 2022 are:

About 26,380 new cases of stomach cancer (15,900 in men and 10,480 in women)

About 11,090 deaths from this type of cancer (6,690 men and 4,400 women)

Stomach cancer mostly affects older people, according to the American Cancer Society.

They say, the average age of those when they are diagnosed is 68 and about 6 out of every 10 people diagnosed each year are 65 or older.

Early-stage stomach cancer rarely causes symptoms. In countries where screening for stomach cancer is not routine, such as the United States, most stomach cancers aren’t found until they’ve grown fairly large or have spread outside the stomach.

When stomach cancer does cause signs and symptoms, they can include:



Poor appetite

Weight loss (without trying)

Abdominal (belly) pain

Vague discomfort in the abdomen, usually above the navel

Feeling full after eating only a small meal

Heartburn or indigestion

Nausea

Vomiting, with or without blood

Swelling or fluid build-up in the abdomen

Blood in the stool

The Oklahoma native has long been an advocate for cancer patients. He founded the Toby Keith Foundation to provide support for children with cancer.

Keith said he can’t wait to see his fans. He has tour dates listed on his website, but his publicist told a few newspapers he's postponing upcoming tour dates through November.