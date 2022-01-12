Couple to be cleared of 1988 murder, rape convictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than 30 years, Joyce Watkins and Charlie Dunn will be cleared of wrongful convictions involving murder and rape of Watkins' 4-year-old niece Brandi.

The district attorney's office said those convictions were a result of an aggressive and dishonest prosecution.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. where Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton will share her official ruling clearing their names.

It was an effort between the Tennessee Innocence Project, which helped reopen the case, and the DA's Conviction Review Unit, which analyzed the evidence from the 80s.

The case began unfolding in 1987 when the two picked Brandi up from another family member's home where she had been staying for two months.

Watkins said she brought the girl back to Nashville and nine hours later, Brandi was unconscious. She noticed blood in Brandi's underwear and signs of bruising. Doctors found signs of rape and trauma, which attorneys found was enough to charge both Watkins and Dunn.

Judge Dalton found there was no compelling scientific evidence that Watkins and Dunn committed the crimes and that the medical report was inaccurate.

A report from the Conviction Review Unit also showed the former medical examiner's claims were not based on science and there was no medical evidence that showed the injuries to the child happened while she was in the care of Dunn and Watkins.

Dunn died in prison while awaiting parole. Watkins served 27 years in prison and was granted parole in 2015.

She is expected to be present today along with several of Dunn's family members.

DA Glenn Funk said they cannot give Joyce Watkins and Charlie Dunn time back, but they can restore their names. Their innocence demands it.