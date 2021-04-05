COVID vaccination appointments available this week at Hadley Park; how to sign up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many community groups around Music City are pushing for everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they can.

Starting Monday, the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center will be administering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 18 and up.

They will be giving folks the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires one dose. Health workers will be at the Hadley Park Community Center starting from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The vaccination event kicks off today and goes through Friday. Their goal is to vaccinate 2,500 people over the course of the week

Mayor John Cooper said this will help Nashville to meet the goal to become 50% vaccinated by May 1.

Right now, 28% of Nashvillians have gotten their first dose.

If you would like to sign up to receive your vaccine during this event, click here.