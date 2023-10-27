Crafting the Gruhn legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — George Gruhn is man who knows his vintage instruments.

"I came to Nashville in 1969 at the urging of Hank Williams Jr.," he said.

His shop has made its way around town, from spots on Broadway to sitting off 8th Avenue.

"At the guitar shop up to now, I've been selling guitars made by others," Gruhn said.

His expertise is now hitting Lebanon with a new factory called Gruhn Manufacturing. This is where his team is crafting his legacy, with each Gruhn guitar.

"I call this design the Versitar for versatile guitar," Gruhn said.

He wanted the guitars to be visually different, sound different and he wanted them to be at an affordable price.

"Affordable may be a matter of perception depending on how much money you have, but I wanted a guitar that could be sold under $3,000," Gruhn said.

Now what are some of the things that make these guitars different?

The sound hole shape and placement, the trust rod going the full 22 frets, plus the finger board is glued to the neck instead of the body.

"It's actually neck all the way up so the tone does not change as you get further up," Gruhn said.

The plant manager Jay Myer said they are doing about 8 to 10 guitars a week. From the name on the outside and in, Gruhn can't be missed.

"It's what he wants to do and have his name resonate through the guitar industry forever," Myer said.

All of this is a bucket list item for George.

"I do want to leave something notable behind," he said.