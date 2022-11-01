Crash in Springfield involving THP SUV closes part of Memorial Boulevard

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-vehicle crash — including a Tennessee Highway Patrol SUV — closed down Tuesday morning a main thoroughfare in Springfield.

Authorities who spoke to Smokey Barn News said Memorial Boulevard at Bill Jones Industrial Drive won't reopen for several hours. The accident happened in front of Payne Chevrolet, according to the news outlet.

In addition to the patrol SUV, two other cars were involved in the incident.

The conditions of those in the vehicles weren't immediately known.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story as more news becomes available.