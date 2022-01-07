Crews continue removing snow throughout the area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews continued removing snow from roads in the area Tuesday.

Between TDOT and city crews, dozens of plows and salt trucks drove highways and side streets in the midstate.

The sun melted ice and helped with snow removal as the workers continued around the clock following Thursday's snow storm.

"At this point, the interstates are clear for the most part, which is great news," said TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds. "We are now switching focus to ramps and state routes and secondary state routes to get those cleared."

Traffic flowed more freely on the interstates and drivers were more easily able to navigate area roads. Still, there were more reports of cars sliding into ditches off roads.

NDOT assistant director Phillip Jones said he doesn't expect side roads to be wiped clean until Saturday.

"We would rather you stay home," said Jones. "Give us a little more time. If everybody just kind of shelter in place, tomorrow we will be out of this and it will be a memory."

Another refreeze is expected overnight. People should expect black ice on roadways as well.

