Crews continue to treat icy roads, drivers encouraged to stay home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are working overtime trying to improve the icy road conditions. Most interstates and state highways are passable, but not those back and side roads.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials did praise drivers for listening to the warning from officials about staying off the roads. During the typical rush hour time, the department only had 34 crash calls Friday morning and almost all of them were non-injury calls.

Thank you, Nashville, for avoiding the icy roads this morning. Between 5:00 a.m & 8:30 a.m., there have been 34 crash calls, almost all of them non-injury. If you must get out, please drive slowly and very carefully. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 23, 2022

Underneath the Fern overpass earlier today, the interstate looked clear, but there was still black ice. It caused a few drivers to crash.

TDOT and NDOT crews are still actively dropping salt, even though it’s not that effective in these frigid temps.

To avoid danger officials say to stay home. If you must get out like Craig Clifft, take it slow.

"If you absolutely have to, go slow. Defensive driving would be a great thing. Watch out for the slick spots and take it easy and slow," Clifft said.

If you must get out, make sure you give yourself enough distance in between other cars in case you start to spin out.

TDOT "Help Trucks" are also busy out there doing what they can to help drivers.

You can check road conditions throughout the state simply by calling 511.

View all active school closings and delays here Interactive Radar View Radar Current Conditions Humidity: 59%

Dew point: -5°

Pressure: 30.36 in

Wind speed: 11 mph

Wind direction: W

Visibility: 9.0 mi

Sunrise: 06:55 AM

Sunset: 04:37 PM Prepare your vehicle before hitting the road Driving during icy and snowy conditions is dangerous, but if you have to get out on the roads, be sure to prepare your vehicle first! Car emergency kit necessities: Tips for driving safely in the snow: Don't forget the four Ps! The National Weather Service urges everyone during dangerously cold weather to remember the four Ps: People, pets, plants and pipes! Be sure to check on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and children. Make sure outdoor pets have a warm shelter or bring them inside. Bring your plants inside or cover the ones that must remain outside. Lastly, cover any outdoor exposed pipes and drip your indoor faucets. Is your home prepared for the cold weather? It's important to prepare your home before cold weather moves in! Read more: Experts recommend how to prepare your home for winter weather Winter weather preparedness checklist: