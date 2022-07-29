Cricket Wireless and MNPS team up for food assistance event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the cost of groceries keeps rising, it's no secret families are facing increased financial pressures.

To help ease that pressure, boxes and boxes filled with food were handed out Thursday at Robert Churchwell Magnet Elementary Schools.

Brande Jones said the event was a big help for her family.

"It's really important because they're necessities in life. And if you don't have it or have any financial ways to get it, events like these are really important for people who are less fortunate," she said.

Cricket Wireless teamed up with MNPS to put the event together. The goal is to help families secure food, prepare for the return to class and help them stress a little less.

Diapers, school supplies, and books were also handed out. WWE Superstar Bianca Belair also made an appearance.

"Sometimes we don't realize some kids their only meal is when they get to go to school. So really just to help families with food insecurities, feeding these families, being a part of that, I just feel honored to be a part of it today before I jump into Summerslam," Belair said.

Organizers said they expected to help 250 students, but the number turned out to be closer to 400.

"We wanted to help out a little bit by providing extra food, school supplies, shoes. Give them a little bit of extra that they might be able to use as they get back to school this year," a spokesperson for Cricket Wireless said.

With inflation hurting people's budget, families said they appreciate the extra help.

"We are so excited and so happy about the events that you guys offer for people who may not have the funds or financial stability to have backpacks and back to school supploes for kids. We thank you guys so much," Jones said.