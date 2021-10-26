Watch
News

Actions

Customers wait months for grave markers due to supply chain challenges

items.[0].image.alt
Alexandra Koehn
Schultz Monument Co. custom laser design in Madison, Tennessee.
Schultz Monument Co. custom design
Posted at 12:43 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 13:43:20-04

MADISON, Tenn. — The monument and tombstone industry has been impacted by supply chain challenges.

When usually they can get stone in weeks, it could take months depending on where it’s ordered from due to the trucker shortage.

At Schultz Monument Company, they design gravestones and monuments for customers. Owner Richard Schutz explained on TikTok how long it could take if you order internationally.

Schultz said it's a perfect storm because they expect deaths to increase 40% due to baby boomers getting older. He says they're seeing a 25% increase in orders.

NewsChannel5's Alexandra Koehn is working on the story for 4 and 6, more information will come soon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap