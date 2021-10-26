Customers wait months for grave markers due to supply chain challenges

MADISON, Tenn. — The monument and tombstone industry has been impacted by supply chain challenges.

When usually they can get stone in weeks, it could take months depending on where it’s ordered from due to the trucker shortage.

At Schultz Monument Company, they design gravestones and monuments for customers. Owner Richard Schutz explained on TikTok how long it could take if you order internationally.

Tombstone shopping to bury a loved one? It could take months to get grave markers due to supply chain issues and the trucker shortage. Meanwhile, deaths are expected to increase due to baby boomers getting older. Richard at Schultz Monument tells me it’s a perfect storm @nc5 pic.twitter.com/L8EowUXKut — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) October 26, 2021

Schultz said it's a perfect storm because they expect deaths to increase 40% due to baby boomers getting older. He says they're seeing a 25% increase in orders.

