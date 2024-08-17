CWA union says 17,000 AT&T Southeast workers are on strike for 'unfair labor practices'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday, the Communications Workers of America, or CWA union, announced its members working for AT&T in the Southeast had gone on strike, and that includes workers here in Tennessee.

The CWA said 17,000 workers are currently on strike.

The local Nashville chapter, CWA Local 3808, will begin picketing at 2:30 p.m. outside of the AT&T building, or the "Batman Building," downtown wearing read. Workers in Murfreesboro will be doing the same outside of the office starting tomorrow morning at 7 in front of the AT&T office on Butler Drive.

The CWA said AT&T Southeast employees are on strike to protest unfair labor practices committed by management during negotiations for a new union contract.

The strike includes employees who work in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and in Tennessee. It involves people who work as technicians, customer service representatives, and others who install, maintain, and support AT&Ts residential and business wireline telecommunications.

The CWA has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board Against AT&T.

The union claims the company was not bargaining in good faith, was engaging in surface bargaining, and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions. It also accuses AT&T of reneging on agreements.

CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt in Atlanta said in a statement: “Our members want to be on the job, providing the quality service that our customers deserve. It’s time for AT&T to start negotiating in good faith so that we can move forward towards a fair contract.”

