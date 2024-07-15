Dangerous heat has prompted a heat advisory for some

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dangerous heat remains the main weather story across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area, and it will remain the story for several more days.

Monday afternoon we will see temperatures flirting with the triple digits while heat indices (what it feels like) will range between 105-109 for some. Because of this a Heat Advisory has been issued until 8pm Monday.

If working outdoors it is extremely important to pay attention to your body feelings such as thirst, dizziness, or fatigue. These are signs of heat related illnesses.

Wednesday our rain chances will increase ahead of a cold front that will bring relief from the extreme heat to end the work week and take us into the weekend.