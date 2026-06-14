Data center debate continues: Neighbors near Nashville zoo voice concerns over potential facility

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In South Nashville, right by the Nashville zoo, is where Dylan Oglesby and his family call home.

"The longer we've been here, the more we see ourselves staying and yeah planting roots — this is our home," he said. "We can spend some time outside and enjoy just the beauty of Nashville."

His home might soon be very close to a proposed data center in Grassmere Park.

This week, city leaders considered a new bill earlier to define small, medium and large data centers, placing limits on how they operate and on how close they can be to neighborhoods, schools, parks and zoos.

During that meeting, several spoke out against building a facility near the Nashville zoo. Many brought up environmental risks, noise and a strain on local resources, concerns of Dylan's as well.

"This just feels like a step too far towards an industrialized part of town that was not built for that and is not ready for that," said Oglesby.

It's important to note the company looking to build the data center, DC Blox, said its designs will limit noise, reduce water intake and avoid extra costs for the community. A spokesperson added they want to work with zoo leadership and address people's concerns.

For Dylan, whose mind is on his wife, almost 3-year-old, and another on the way, he hopes home stays the way it is.

"You can't help but think about the future and future generations," he concluded.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.