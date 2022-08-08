Daughter of fallen La Vergne officer receives police escort during first day of kindergarten

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a child of a fallen police lieutenant in La Vergne.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky worked with the La Vergne Police department for 20 years, joining in 2001. He died on November 12, 2021 following a medical emergency while on duty.

La Vergne Police Department Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky

Stolinksy's daughter Anna began school Monday in Smyrna, and in honor of her father and in support of her family, she and her mother were given a police escort to school by several motorcycle officers.

They were also surrounded by officers from multiple departments as she made her way into school.