Daughter wants justice for 'Papi' who was killed by hit-and-run driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family wants closure after a man was killed during a hit-and-run.

The Clarksville Pike and 26th Avenue North area is a common place to cross the street. People who live nearby go to the mini-mart and gas station at the intersection.

On October 30 at 10:20 p.m., a quick trip to the store turned deadly for 62-year-old Ronald Harvey. According to police, he was standing on the two yellow double lines waiting to cross when he was hit by a truck and the driver left the scene. Harvey's daughter said he later died from his injuries.

Shaketa Harvey said, "Devastated... because I feel like someone hit someone and just kept going, not having the sympathy or the compassion to stop to see if that person’s okay?"

Shaketa said the nearby surveillance video didn't catch the license plate number. Harvey said, "Just do the right thing and turn yourself in, because it was a life loss, and just think of it if it was one of your family members, would you want somebody to do the same thing?"

Metro Police in a report that the vehicle was a silver Dodge Ram 1500. They believe the driver's side headlight is missing or damaged.

"It just makes me sad... not only for me but for the rest of our family as well," Harvey said.

Shaketa said every time she's on Clarksville Pike she thinks about her dad. She struggles with his loss. "Everybody know him as papi," Harvey said. "He was fun, had a personality of his own, always willing to help people, never met a stranger. and he was a standout guy."

She hopes one day the driver responsible for Papi's death will be off the streets so they can find closure. Shaketa also wants to warn pedestrians about the dangers of crossing the street and jaywalking. If you have any information on the case call Metro police, Crime Stoppers, or hit and run investigators at 615-862-7713.