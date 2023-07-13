Davidson County Juvenile Court collecting shoes to gift to kids before heading back to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Davidson County Juvenile Court system is known for enforcing the law, but they are trying an additional path to give kids a positive foot forward.

In a groundbreaking initiative, they have organized an "End of Summer Sneaker Bash" aimed at gifting children in the Napier and University Court communities with brand-new shoes. The event will be held at 101 University Court, and parents are grateful for the support during these challenging times.

Brook Chadwick, a Nashville resident and mother of three, knows firsthand how quickly expenses can pile up while money remains tight.

Many families in the area rely heavily on community organizations to provide haircuts, school supplies, clothes, and shoes for their children.

“For the first day of school it boosts their confidence, they ain’t got to wear the same shoes they’ve been playing around in and jumping around in," Chadwick said.

The staff members at the Davidson County Juvenile Court have always been dedicated to giving back to the community, and this year, they're taking a step further by helping children enter the new school year on a positive note.

Judge Sheila Calloway of the Juvenile Court recognizes that many youths in the area live below the poverty line and may lack the necessary resources to start school.

To address this need, Tangula Wilcox, the Court's Community Outreach Coordinator, has been collecting new and gently used shoes for weeks.

Wilcox discovered the dire situation while visiting the Napier and University Court communities, where she witnessed children walking around barefoot or wearing torn shoes.

"If they feel good about stepping into school on their first day in those new pair of shoes, then their year will start off right," Wilcox said.

The court staff understands that not having a good pair of shoes on the first day of school is just one of the many barriers these children may face. It's why they want to give them a free pair of sneakers.

Wilcox believes they can uplift their spirits and offer them a chance at success, by gifting them a pair of shoes.

"If we invest in resources that all of our youth need in every part of our community that will help them thrive," Judge Calloway saidBe.

Chadwick agreed, expressing her gratitude for the Sneaker Bash initiative, recognizing that many parents in the area struggle to provide for their children's basic needs.

If you wish to contribute you can donate shoes by dropping them off at the Juvenile Court. They are seeking donations of both boy and girl shoes, ranging from pre-kindergarten sizes to adult sizes.

The Sneaker Bash will take place on Monday, July 24, where children will not only receive free shoes but also enjoy free haircuts, nail services, school supplies, and an enjoyable time with their peers.

If you're an organization or want to get in contact with Wilcox to help, reach out to her at (629)-401-8843. Her email is tangularwilcox@jisnashville.gov.