Davidson County residents see higher utility bills after cold snap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week’s warmer weather has been a welcome change from last week’s sub-zero temperatures. Many residents stayed inside with the heat cranked up, but for some Nashvillians, that wasn’t an easy option.

While the warmth has been a relief, many are now feeling the impact on their utility bills.

“The last two months has been high,” Nashville native Rita Endsley said. She saw a significant spike in her bill.

“It feels crazy,” Endsley said. “February it was $416.”

Now, she is turning to the Metro Action Commission for assistance.

“When you come in there, you don’t have to sit there long,” Endsley said. “They get to you really quick and get you out really quick.”

Lisa Beverly, a spokesperson for the Metro Action Commission, said they have seen a slight increase in applications for assistance.

“We are seeing some upticks in the number of applications we’re having this week,” Beverly said. “So far, we’re right at 3,000. This time last year we were at 3,700.”

The commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is designed to help moderate- to low-income families manage their bills. The program works with companies like Nashville Electric Service to notify them when a customer is receiving assistance.

“We get all the documentation together,” Beverly said. “We’re able to calculate how much you qualify for, and it’s anywhere between $600 and $1,000.”

For those who don’t qualify for energy assistance, Beverly said other resources may be available.

“We can’t help with energy, but maybe there’s other things like rent or mortgage,” she said.

With the first of the month approaching, Endsley is already thinking about her next bill.

“I start thinking about cutting my lights out, unplugging everything, all that,” she said.

Still, she is grateful for the help available.

“I think they’re doing really good,” Endsley said. To apply for help and to see qualifications; click here.

A spokesperson for NES said the company strives to limit increases to 3% to 5% every three to five years to cover the rising costs of serving Middle Tennessee. However, the Tennessee Valley Authority may increase wholesale rates yearly, which are then passed through to NES customers. The last TVA rate increase affecting NES customers was on Oct. 1, 2024.

NES offers customers tools to help evaluate and identify how to use less energy.

Here are some tips NES suggests customers practice to lower their energy bills during winter months:



Adjust your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower. Even just a few degrees lower than the most comfortable setting is a step in the right direction.

Set your water heater’s temperature at 120° F.

Keep your garage door closed to buffer colder outdoor air from trickling into your home.

Use exhaust fans sparingly to avoid pulling extra warm air out of your home.

Open your curtains or blinds during the day to allow natural sunlight to heat your home.

If you haven’t already, weather-strip and caulk your home where air leaks might occur to prevent cold air from entering your home.

Replace your air filter regularly so your heating system runs safely and efficiently.

To better manage your power bill and find ways to save, go to NESPower.com and click on “analyze my bill”

NES says they understand some customers still may need help with paying their bills. For bill assistance, call 615-736-6900.

Here are some other resources NES offers to customers:



Balanced Billing – Averages a customer’s energy usage so that bills are predictable, month after month. You still pay for the exact amount of electricity used, but it is balanced out over time, instead of spiking with outside temperatures.

Home Uplift – NES can help diagnose issues at a customer’s home such as cracks or drafty windows that let warm air out. This program is free for customers. Complete this application to determine if you meet the appropriate criteria for an evaluation.

Project Help - Allows customers to add a specific dollar amount to their monthly bill payment. Those additional dollars are collected into a fund used to provide temporary utility bill assistance to others.

There's also "Power of Change"; a voluntary program that rounds utility bills up to the next dollar and the extra funds are used for a community assistance weatherization initiative. The program, approved by Metro Council, funds energy efficiency and weatherization upgrades when homeowners cannot afford the improvements.

