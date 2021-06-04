LIVE: Day 2 of Joseph Daniels trial now underway

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The second day of Joseph Daniels’ trial has gotten underway in Charlotte.

Judge David Wolfe is currently entertaining an out of jury hearing about the next two witnesses the state plans to call. Before the jury can hear this — a judge must rule if this is an exception to the hearsay rule.

The judge wants the state to specifically talk about what he heard so he can rule appropriately.

The trial began Thursday afternoon with opening statements from each side, laying out what they hope to prove over the course of the next few weeks.

Both sides spent a lot of time talking about the taped confession of Joseph Daniels.

District Attorney Ray Crouch told the jury they will be able to prove certain aspects of Joseph Daniel’s confession — which is required under Tennessee law before it can be shown to the jury.

The state also argues it wasn’t coerced.

But Defense Attorney Jake Lockert argued in his opening statement that not only did investigators feed his “mentally ill client” with information, but that the state ignored other evidence once they had the confession.

We also heard from the first three witnesses, including Joe Clyde’s speech pathologist, his school bus driver, and the 911 operator that Joseph called the night Joe Clyde disappeared.

