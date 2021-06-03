Joe Clyde Daniels case: Opening statements begin today in Joseph Daniels trial

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Opening statements in the Joseph Daniels trial will get underway Thursday afternoon in Charlotte.

Jury selection wrapped Wednesday evening, and now the evidence phase of the trial will begin at 1 p.m.

The 12-person jury will be brought from Chattanooga to Dickson County this morning by bus and then sequestered for the duration of the trial.

Attorneys were finally able to question potential jurors Wednesday morning in Chattanooga after dismissing dozens of people who had excuses for not serving on Tuesday.

The 12-person jury was chosen from a pool of nearly 90 people. There are 4 alternates. Those involved in the jury selection process tell NewsChannel 5 very few in the pool knew anything about the Joe Clyde case – some had seen some brief news reports.

Daniels is accused of killing his 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde. The boy was reported missing and is now presumed dead, despite his body never being found over the years.

A key piece of evidence that’s being allowed at trial is Joseph Daniels' confession, which he later recanted. There are more than 80 witnesses who could be called to testify, and the trial could take a week or longer.