Day 2 of The Covenant School shooting documents hearing

How did we get here?

On March 27, 2023, six innocent people were killed at The Covenant School.

They were: Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak. Three students and three staff members.

A reflection on the tragedy at The Covenant School and all that came after

In the aftermath of the shooting, a Special Session would take place as parents of those in the school would fight for changes in school safety.

Then began the discussion over the release of the shooter's writings. Early on in the discussion, Metro Police refused to release the writings and several groups filed a lawsuit claiming that violated the state's public records act.

The case was then set to be heard in a Nashville court. It was then moved to the Tennessee Court of Appeals.

In November, a three-judge panel decided families could intervene in the case. However, a surprise release of some of the shooter's hate-filled ramblings stole headlines.

In January of this year, a Chancery Court judge decided the show-cause hearing would take place on April 16th and 17th.

Who is calling for a release of the documents?

The Tennessee Firearms Association, National Police Association, the Tennessee Star, The Tennessean and Sen. Todd Gardenhire — are arguing for a full release of the documents.