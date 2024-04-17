Day 2 of The Covenant School shooting documents hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, April 16, both parties in a lawsuit on whether to release the Covenant School shooter's documents to the public gathered in the courtroom.
Here is who is part of the suit:
- Tennessee Firearms Association
- The Tennessean newspapers
- Star Digital Media - The Tennessee Star
- Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga
- National Police Association
Each petitioner, with an exception of Senator Gardenhire, spoke in court.
The hearing will continue on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and can be watched below.
How did we get here?
On March 27, 2023, six innocent people were killed at The Covenant School.
They were: Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak. Three students and three staff members.
In the aftermath of the shooting, a Special Session would take place as parents of those in the school would fight for changes in school safety.
Then began the discussion over the release of the shooter's writings. Early on in the discussion, Metro Police refused to release the writings and several groups filed a lawsuit claiming that violated the state's public records act.
The case was then set to be heard in a Nashville court. It was then moved to the Tennessee Court of Appeals.
In November, a three-judge panel decided families could intervene in the case. However, a surprise release of some of the shooter's hate-filled ramblings stole headlines.
In January of this year, a Chancery Court judge decided the show-cause hearing would take place on April 16th and 17th.
Who is calling for a release of the documents?
The Tennessee Firearms Association, National Police Association, the Tennessee Star, The Tennessean and Sen. Todd Gardenhire — are arguing for a full release of the documents.
Carrie recommends:
"This story by Jason Lamb and photojournalist Catherine Steward left me speechless – its beauty is simply felt. You will be moved by this one, trust me."
-Carrie Sharp