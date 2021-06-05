Day 3 of Joseph Daniels trial gets underway in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial of Joseph Daniels began Saturday morning at 8 a.m. in Charlotte

The trial began Thursday afternoon with opening statements from each side, laying out what they hope to prove over the course of the next few weeks. Both sides spent a lot of time talking about the taped confession of Joseph Daniels.

DA Crouch told the jury they will be able to prove certain aspects of Joseph Daniel’s confession — which is required under Tennessee law before it can be shown to the jury. The state also argues it wasn’t coerced.

But Defense Attorney Jake Lockert argued in his opening statement that not only did investigators feed his “mentally ill client” with information, but that the state ignored other evidence once they had the confession.

We also heard from the first three witnesses, including Joe Clyde’s speech pathologist, his school bus driver, and the 911 operator that Joseph called the night Joe Clyde disappeared.

We heard from multiple members of law enforcement and first responders on day two of trial.

Two emergency responders -- one from TEMA and the other from Maury County EMA -- testified that they heard Joe Clyde’s 3-year-old brother ask his aunt if Joe Clyde was dead. District Attorney Ray Crouch said they heard the younger brother ask, “Joe dead? Joe dead? Joe dead?,” and his Aunt Joyce replied, "yes baby, Joe dead."

Chad Bailey with Maury County EMA also testified that Joseph Daniels told him and other investigators that he believed Joe Clyde pushed the coffee table to the door, climbed on top, unlocked the master lock, climbed back down and moved the table back. This was the afternoon after Joe Clyde went missing.

However, in opening statements, the DA said the timeline the defense is suggesting -- that Joe Clyde climbed on a coffee table and took off the lock himself -- is impossible due to Joe's lack of fine motor skills.

