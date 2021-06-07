LIVE: Testimony resumes in Joseph Daniels trial

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Testimony has resumed in the trial of Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man accused of killing his son, Joe Clyde.

Watch gavel-to-gavel coverage live below:

Over the weekend, jurors saw body camera footage of authorities speaking with Krystal and Joseph Daniels, as well as surveillance footage from homes and businesses in the area.

The jury also heard a recording of Joseph Daniels talking with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation the day after Joe Clyde was reported missing.

Joseph told TBI agent Steven Kennard that he had nothing to do with Joe Clyde's disappearance. During the interview, Joseph also hypothesized that a sex offender possibly kidnapped the child.

"I don't know where he's at. Nobody does except for him," said Daniels.

Other investigators questioned Daniels on inconsistencies in what happened he said happened the morning Joe Clyde went missing.

The trial began Thursday afternoon with opening statements from each side, laying out what they hope to prove over the course of the next few weeks.

Chris Davis is covering this trial from the courtroom. Check back for updates.

