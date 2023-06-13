Deadline approaching to file your property assessment appeal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maybe you've made improvements to your property, or maybe it suffered some damage. Every year, residential and commercial property owners have the opportunity to appeal their property assessments.

"Each year this office provides the opportunity for property owners —residential and commercial— to appeal their value," Vivian Wilhoite, Assessor of Property of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County, said.

Homeowners can appeal their property assessment if they believe it's too high or too low.

"They just believe their property could not be what we've provided," Wilhoite said. "There may be some information that we are not aware of."

This comes after the 2021 reappraisal when the average property increased 34% in value. But Wilhoite said things may have changed, which is why property owners are given a month-long window to file an appeal.

Any appeals accepted this year will not affect previous years.

"And if the property owner is happy with the decision, then that is what's going to affect your October 2023 tax bill, or basically the tax year of 2023," Wilhoite said.

To schedule a Formal Appeal before the Metropolitan Board of Equalization, please contact the Office of Assessments’ Call Center at 615-862-6059. The Call Center will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to file your appeal is 4:00 p.m. Friday.