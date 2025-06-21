Deadly 2023 nightclub shooting suspect brought to Nashville after arrest in Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a deadly shooting in 2023 outside a nightclub on Dickerson Pike is in custody in Nashville after being arrested in Atlanta last week.

LaGarrion Blacksmith, 36, has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, and being a felon in possession of a weapon in connection with the murder of Chancellor Eddins outside Trvth Lounge on February 18, 2023.

Metro police say a joint effort between TITANS Unit detectives and the Atlanta Police Department resulted in Blacksmith's arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 10.

Eddins was found outside Trvth Lounge with multiple gunshot wounds after shots were fired as he left the lounge. Metro police say a friend of Eddins was also injured during the shooting.

Metro police investigators determined Eddins and his friend had a verbal altercation with the suspect, Blacksmith, before the shots were fired.

Blacksmith is being held on a $400,000 bond and is currently in custody.

