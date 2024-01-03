Deadly motorcycle crashes in Tennessee rise in 2023 compared to '22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Motorcycling deaths are climbing across Tennessee with 200 statewide in 2023.

That figure is up by 51 people compared to 2022, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Pastor Chris Welborn thinks the numbers are concerning. Pastor Welborn has spent most of his life riding motorcycles. He stopped riding about two years ago after he broke his neck for the second time.

In fact, Welborn has suffered dozens of injuries from being involved in motorcycle crashes.

"They would put my hands together at night, and they would scrape my elbows to get the rock and stuff out," Pastor Welborn said.

He said he's was blessed to be alive, but last April he lost what he called his "spiritual son" and a member of his church. Elijah Whittington, 20, died in a motorcycle crash.

"She stomped the gas and hit him head-on. It was so hard it snapped the front forks on the motorcycle. This guy had a heart. He had a heart for people and for God," Pastor Welborn said.

Whittington lost his life at the intersection of Conference Drive and Gallatin.

"It wasn’t long after that we changed the name of the church from Soul Revival Biker Church to Soul Revival Bible Church because the Lord told me to get off of it," Pastor Welborn said.

Whittington was one of the 19 motorcycle crash victims in Davidson County who died in 2023, according to Metro Police.

https://twitter.com/MNPDNashville/status/1742365159354699932

Welborn thinks everyone should share the road, and drivers should pay more attention behind the wheel. He said to put distractions like cell phones away.

"Coming out with the law about hands-free cell phones has helped," Pastor Welborn said.

He also encourages motorcyclists to take safety classes and wear the proper gear.

"Buy the best helmet you can buy. How much is your brain worth? How much is your head worth to you? Also, buy nice leathers," Pastor Welborn said.

Welborn knows what freedom motorcyclists can have riding, but doesn’t want to see any more lives lost.

Motorcycle safety classes are offered at local community colleges and through some dealerships.

The driver who hit Whittington is serving time behind bars. To view crash data from THP, click here.