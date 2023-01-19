Watch Now
Deadly shooting investigation underway at a home in Murfreesboro on Thursday

Parts of Cason Lane in Murfreesboro are closed due to a shooting death investigation. Officers want to note there is no immediate threat to the community and they are not looking for a suspect.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 13:23:44-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parts of Cason Lane in Murfreesboro are closed due to a shooting death investigation.

According to Murfreesboro Police, there is an active investigation at a residence in the 2400 block of Cason Lane that took place at around 8:30 a.m. They were called to the home for an attempt to locate call and before entering heard gunshots.

Officers want to note there is no immediate threat to the community and they are not looking for a suspect. They also added that they cannot say if there is more than one victim.

This is an active situation, we will update as we get more information.

As of right now, Cason Lane is closed between Frogtown Lane and Buffalo River Drive.

