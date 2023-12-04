Deadly weekend on Nashville roads: Three pedestrian fatalities, two hit-and-runs

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A tragic weekend unfolded on the streets of Nashville, as the city witnessed three fatal pedestrian crashes, with two of them being hit-and-runs.

The alarming increase in these types of crashes brings the total number of deadly crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists to more than 35 this year alone.

Patrick Ridley was crossing four lanes of traffic to get to a job interview.

"It's a little bit uncomfortable. Yeah, you have to watch which cars coming both ways."

There is a sidewalk, but after a few yards it leads back into the road.

He says many areas in the city don't have sidewalks at all.

“I’ve been living in this area for like over 25 years, even when I was a little kid at JC Napier, you have areas over there that would be very dangerous,” Ridley said.

One of the tragic crashes happened at the intersection Ridley crossed, where a 61-year-old man lost his life on Saturday night after being struck by a car.

Fortunately, the driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

However, this was just one of three separate pedestrian fatalities that occurred over the weekend. See live footage from some of the scenes in the player above.

On Saturday night, 70-year-old Edward Day was found in the roadway at Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard near 17th Avenue North. Crash investigators are actively working to identify the vehicle responsible for this incident.

The third and final tragedy unfolded on Sunday night on Nolensville Pike near McClain Avenue. Preliminary investigations suggest that a man was running from West to East when he was struck by a 2011 Dodge Challenger that fled the scene.

Ridley, reflecting on these incidents, urged drivers to exercise caution and pay attention to their surroundings, whether it involves watching out for other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

“Slow down, pay more attention to what you're doing? And if you’re on the phone texting, please stop it,” Ridley said.

Authorities are seeking information on the 2011 Dodge Challenger involved in the hit-and-run on Nolensville Pike.

Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicle from the crash on Dr. D.B. Todd is urged to contact crime stoppers at 615-742-7463. The community is encouraged to contribute any relevant details that might aid in the ongoing investigations.