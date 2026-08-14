Debate over Flock cameras: Some share concerns at tense city council meeting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A heated debate over surveillance cameras is causing a stir in Murfreesboro.

The Flock cameras read license plate numbers, which police say is an effective crime-fighting tool, but they're sparking privacy concerns in many communities.

At the Murfreesboro city council meeting Thursday night, Flock cameras were the main talking point during the public comment period.

The cameras, placed at busy intersections and even residential streets around town, allow law enforcement to read license plates and document drivers’ movements. They can then use the data in the event of a crime, such as tracking a stolen vehicle or searching for the suspect of a violent crime.

Some, like council member Austin Maxwell, see the merit.

"I support this," he said. "I support this technology because at the end of the day, it's helped police. We have appropriate guardrails and strengths in place, and at the end of the day we can make it even better with public input."

Others worry the cameras infringe on their privacy, like Jesse Humphries, who has a Flock camera close to home.

"If we don't say anything, we can't really expect anything to change," he said. "I would just say it's not welcome. We don't want it here. I think it violates our privacy; it violates our rights."

This comes as Flock announced this week that it’s making changes to its system to address privacy concerns and documented abuses of the system.

The council didn't weigh in on the matter Thursday night, but we'll let you know if they do.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.