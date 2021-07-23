Watch
Decherd Police Chief to resign following fallout from officer's road rage incident

WTVF
Decherd Police Chief Ross Peterson
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 23, 2021
DECHERD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Decherd Police Chief Ross Peterson is expected to resign after NewsChannel 5 raised questions of the department's hiring practices following a road rage incident involving an officer.

Decherd City Attorney Jere Hood says Chief Peterson will soon be submitting his resignation letter.

It all stems from an incident last month where the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says former officer Mathew Ward held a driver at gunpoint while off duty and out of his jurisdiction, following a road rage incident on I-24 in Rutherford County.

