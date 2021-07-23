Decherd Police Chief to resign following fallout from officer's road rage incident

DECHERD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Decherd Police Chief Ross Peterson is expected to resign after NewsChannel 5 raised questions of the department's hiring practices following a road rage incident involving an officer.

Decherd City Attorney Jere Hood says Chief Peterson will soon be submitting his resignation letter.

It all stems from an incident last month where the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says former officer Mathew Ward held a driver at gunpoint while off duty and out of his jurisdiction, following a road rage incident on I-24 in Rutherford County.

READ MORE:

Decherd police chief speaks after meeting is suddenly cancelled

Questions surround past job of Decherd police officer charged with aggravated assault