DeKalb County volunteer firefighters battle 3 fires in 3 days amid extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three fires in three days made for a difficult stretch for DeKalb County’s volunteer firefighters, who spent hours battling flames and extreme heat over the weekend.

Several firefighters needed treatment at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The latest fire broke out Saturday at a barn that once housed an antique store. DeKalb County Fire Chief Donny Green said the store had been closed, but the building still held memories for people in the community.

“People from out of town would come there and stop by, and lots of memories there from the community,” Green said.

When firefighters arrived Saturday, Green said flames had already taken over much of the structure. An old farmhouse was just feet away.

“When we got there the flames were already leaking up the house and melted the vinyl siding off the house,” Green said.

Crews were able to keep the fire from destroying the nearby home.

The response came during an already exhausting stretch for the county’s volunteer firefighters. Green said crews had responded to another fire Thursday and spent about four hours Friday afternoon battling another fire in intense heat.

By Saturday, firefighters were once again working in high temperatures while wearing protective gear designed to shield them from the flames.

“It protects you from heat but it also holds in heat, so it was challenging for our volunteers and I’m proud of them,” Green said.

The conditions took a toll. Green said some firefighters required IV treatment for dehydration, while another firefighter suffered a minor burn and was treated at the scene.

DeKalb County Fire Department

“We had firefighters that had to have IV treatment for dehydration and one firefighter that had a minor burn also treated on the scene,” Green said.

Community members also stepped in to help firefighters during the demanding stretch.

“They wanted to do what they can do to help. They brought us water and their side-by-sides out and transporting our firefighters,” Green said.

DeKalb County’s 82 firefighters are all volunteers and are spread across 12 remote stations. Green said serving their neighbors is what motivates many of them to give up their time.

“Making a difference and making a difference for your neighbors is what drives most of these people to do what they do,” Green said.

No one was taken to the hospital following the fires.

Green said the department has also been recognized at the state level for its training.

The cause of Saturday’s barn fire remains undetermined.

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