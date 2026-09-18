Delivery truck driver intentionally crashes into Aldi grocery store in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A delivery driver crashed his tractor-trailer rig into the front of an Aldi grocery store in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

Police say while delivering items to the Aldi on Gallatin Avenue, the driver, 34-year-old Kristofer Scruggs, intentionally crashed into the storefront.

According to an affidavit, he caused over $250,000 worth of damage and told officers he did it on purpose.

Officers reported Scruggs denied having suicidal or homicidal thoughts and showed no signs of impairment.

"When I first walked up, I had no idea what I was even looking at. I mean, that's not something you see every day to be honest," said Anthony Fiorenzo, who lives in the area and often visits the Aldi. "It's kind of crazy to just see a whole semi through the front of the building."

Scruggs was arrested and charged with felony vandalism.

"My heart goes out to all the people that work there," concluded Fiorenzo.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.