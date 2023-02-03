Democratic lawmakers aim to create consequences for improperly storing guns inside cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democratic state lawmakers are discussing legislation to add consequences for anyone who leaves a gun improperly in their car, making it easy for a criminal to steal.

In January alone, Metro police said nearly 75% of guns stolen are from cars in Nashville. Often times the cars are stolen in the process too because the keys were left inside. Then the stolen cars and guns end up involved in other crimes.

Two Democratic lawmakers from Nashville are putting their foot down. They filed a bill to create offenses for anyone improperly storing a gun or ammunition in a car or boat while the person is not inside.

It would require gun owners to have the gun out of plain sight and securely locked in the trunk, glove box, or a container attached to the car or boat.

If your firearm is stolen or lost, this bill proposes giving you only 24 hours to report it to police, or you could face other consequences.

