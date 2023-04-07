Watch Now
Demonbreun Street bar padlocked, deemed public nuisance

Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 07, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bar on Demonbreun Street in Nashville has been padlocked and deemed a public nuisance.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a criminal court judge ordered a temporary injunction for 3000 Bar on 1516 Demonbreun Street.

3000 Bar was the site of a fight that led to a shooting in March 2022. Metro Police say several people were kicked out of the bar as a fight broke out. A 28-year-old is accused of firing a shot that struck a woman sleeping on a couch inside an apartment across the street. The victim survived.

Following an uptick in crime in late 2021, MNPD added more officers to the Midtown area including mounted horse patrol and aggressive driving units. A camera system that monitors vehicles and people is also in place.

