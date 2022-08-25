Detectives pursue new leads in Mya Fuller murder case

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — With each passing day, the trail left by the killer gets colder.

But, there are potential new leads in the murder investigation of Mya Fuller.

Authorities are exploring all options — that includes vetting a possible suspect in a similar high-profile crime who is now behind bars.

Fuller was last seen on the evening of Saturday, July 30 working a job at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Detectives now confirm Fuller was seen leaving alone walking to her car.

It's unknown what happened next.

But one working theory is that the young woman may have encountered someone who forced her into her car and then they drove away together.

"We are pursuing several leads right now about this case," said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan.

Six days after Fuller vanished from GEODIS Park, her remains were found in a field off of Trammel Road in remote Wilson County.

Sheriff Bryan has not revealed the cause of death or whether she had been sexually assaulted, but says there's no doubt Fuller was murdered.

"We see an innocent 22-year-old girl laying out in the middle of nowhere dead. It's sad," Bryan said.

Detectives are pursuing several leads.

That includes vetting Jaquan Berry, a suspect police say targeted women this week in Pulaski.

With victim one escaping him before he carjacked her.

"Mr. Berry attempted to carjack her, take her vehicle, fortunately, she escaped," said District Attorney Brent Cooper.

But Berry is accused of then abducting another woman at gunpoint — forcing her to drive them to Columbia.

Police say he raped her before she managed to escape and Berry was arrested.

"These were random acts, it looks like for all intents and purposes he was someone trolling looking for someone to kidnap and rape," said General Cooper.

Berry has a long criminal history in Middle Tennessee and for now, there's no evidence linking him to Fuller's death.

But detectives do see similarities: The random abduction of a young woman and forcing her to drive in her own car.

They will be vetting Berry along with several other leads in the case.

No stone is left unturned.

Anyone with information on the Mya Fuller case is asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.