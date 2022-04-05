Developers of $2.5 billion North Nashville community submit rezoning request

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On 65 acres of mostly undeveloped land off West Trinity Lane sits the future of North Nashville.

"Well, where we are standing, the highest point of the property, is actually going to be a public park," said District 2 Council Member Kyonzté Toombs.

After years of little to no movement, the wheels are turning on what will be a $2.5 billion development.

"So the property owners — they started purchasing parcels I believe in 2008. Just over the years have accumulated 65 acres," said Toombs.

She believes it's an area of north Nashville with untapped potential.

"I mean you can't beat this view," said Toombs. "We're about 15 minutes from downtown. We're close to everything and there's still a lot of opportunities for development in the area."

The development is set to house everything from residential spaces to shops, businesses, and even access for water taxis. The real estate developer behind the idea is Ewing Properties.

But the major development doesn't come without push-back. Council member Toombs just concluded a series of public meetings.

"You know ranging from 'I don't want this here' because, you know, they like the community the way it is, they don't want there to be any development," she said. "But then there are probably a much larger number that says 'this is what we've been waiting for'."

But plans are moving forward.

A request has just been made to rezone the residential property so it could be used for mixed-use. It's a step towards finalizing a specific plan.

Toombs said the development will bring "retail, the dining, the entertainment options, having more green space, having more walking trails, just being able to enjoy various amenities within their own community and not having to drive you know way out somewhere."

With labor that will be needed and retail spaces to be filled, Toombs hopes the development will mean jobs and opportunities for residents in North Nashville.

The rezoning request is now in the hands of Metro's Planning staff who will make a recommendation of approval or disapproval.

That recommendation will then go to the Metro Planning Commission, which is tentatively scheduled for May 12, before finally it goes before Metro Council members.