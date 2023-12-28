Watch Now
News

Actions

Dickson County teen dies during school wrestling team trip to Florida

Jayelin Harper
Family of Jayelin Harper
Jayelin Harper
Posted at 12:35 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 14:33:49-05

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Dickson County teen died during a trip to Cocoa Beach, Florida, according to the family's GoFundMe page.

Jayelin Harper was visiting Orlando with the Dickson County High School's wrestling team to compete in a competition recently when the group went to the beach.

During the trip, Jayelin was swept up in a current. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral expenses.

Dickson County Schools issued a statement on his passing:

We were heartbroken to learn, like others in our community of Jayelin’s death. We ask for your prayers and support for his family, friends and teammates. We will have counselors available to assist our students and teachers in dealing with this tragedy. Those wishing to help the family, please check with local media and social media on how to donate to the family. Tristar Bank has set up an account for donations for the family as well as a GoFundMe account for the family.


Carrie recommends:

How an undergrad formed a forever bond with a cancer patient at Vanderbilt

“Grab your tissues for this one. Chris Davis brings us a beautiful story of one man at the end of his life, and another just beginning his in many ways, and their fast and deep friendship forged by happenstance. Trust me, this one is worth your time."

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens