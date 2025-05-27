Discover Nashville: Your Essential June guide to events around Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Experience the energetic vibe of Nashville this June!
With a dynamic lineup of music festivals and sports, this month promises thrilling experiences for everyone.
Dive into the guide to see what's happening in Music City this June!
- Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman: Kitchen Dwellers with Mountain Grass Unit
- The Driver Era at Ascend Amphitheater
- Shavuot
- Shavuot
- Shavuot
- Eid Al-Adha
- Eid Al-Adha
- Juneteenth
- Muharram
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
- Matters of the Heart Nashville 9K Run/Walk at Hadley Park
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
- USMNT v Switzerland
- Nashville Kats v Corpus Christi Tritons
- Nashville Sounds v Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds v Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds v Iowa Cubs
- Music City Juneteenth Freedom Day 5K Run/Walk at Shelby Bottoms Greenway
- FIFA Club World Cup: TBD v Esperance Sportive de Tunisie
- Nashville Sounds v Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds v Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds v Iowa Cubs
- FIFA Club World Cup: Auckland City FC v CA Boca Juniors
- FIFA Club World Cup: Al Hilal v CF Pachuca
