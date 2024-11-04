"Do Something": Why teens who can't vote still have sway in the election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Being involved in the election is important, whether you can or can't vote.

That's why Metro Nashville Public Schools and Jack and Jill of America held the "Do Something" teen summit Sunday afternoon. They taught high school students about how they can get involved in the election and the election process, even if they can't cast a ballot.

"We wanted to make sure our teens knew how important it is to be involved," said Celia Conley, the Jack and Jill legislative chair for the Nashville chapter.

"You don't have to wait until you can vote and you don't have to only vote. There's several other things to get out there and make sure your voice is heard."

"There's no better feeling than saying, 'oh yeah I was able to vote in this election,'" said Evan Mitchell, a Franklin Road Academy senior who was able to vote early.

"All these elected officials, they affect my day-to-day life so me going out and voting kind of makes me feel accomplished, like I'm doing something with the voice that my people have worked so hard for."

The others learned from elected officials, encouraged others to vote, and prepared for the next election. At the event, students were also able to register themselves to vote next year.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.