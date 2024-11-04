Watch Now
News

Actions

"Do Something": Why teens who can't vote still have sway in the election

An event put on by Metro Nashville Public Schools and Jack and Jill of America encourages teens of all ages to get involved in the political conversation.
MNPS Co-Hosts Teen Voting Summit_frame_32538.jpeg
WTVF
MNPS Co-Hosts Teen Voting Summit_frame_32538.jpeg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Being involved in the election is important, whether you can or can't vote.

That's why Metro Nashville Public Schools and Jack and Jill of America held the "Do Something" teen summit Sunday afternoon. They taught high school students about how they can get involved in the election and the election process, even if they can't cast a ballot.

"We wanted to make sure our teens knew how important it is to be involved," said Celia Conley, the Jack and Jill legislative chair for the Nashville chapter.

"You don't have to wait until you can vote and you don't have to only vote. There's several other things to get out there and make sure your voice is heard."

"There's no better feeling than saying, 'oh yeah I was able to vote in this election,'" said Evan Mitchell, a Franklin Road Academy senior who was able to vote early.

"All these elected officials, they affect my day-to-day life so me going out and voting kind of makes me feel accomplished, like I'm doing something with the voice that my people have worked so hard for."

The others learned from elected officials, encouraged others to vote, and prepared for the next election. At the event, students were also able to register themselves to vote next year.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.

Road trip to see some of our neighbors' very best Halloween decorations

We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community