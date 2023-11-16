Do you know how to create a cloud in a bottle? Check this out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s the third Wednesday of the month which is my favorite Wednesday…Weather Wednesday at Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt!

This month we discussed clouds, and demonstrated how create a “Cloud in a Bottle,” using an empty water bottle and a little bit of rubbing alcohol. This happens because twisting the bottle creates a drop in pressure inside the bottle causing the water particles to condense onto the alcohol particles inside the bottle creating a cloud.

So, think of it as high pressure and low pressure. Increasing the pressure in the water bottle is like creating low pressure which causes clouds to form.