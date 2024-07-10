Do you know what time of year is the busiest at BNA? The answer may surprise you

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — By now you've heard that July 4th was record breaking for travel across the country.

But in Nashville, BNA says it's not as big of deal.

In the airport that serves well-traveled Music City it's not one of the busiest times of year.

Can you guess what is?

BNA staff tell us it's not Winter Break or Thanksgiving...it's actually fall break!

October is the time of year BNA buzzes the most. So keep that in mind as you make your plans this fall.

Booking the earliest flight possible and getting to the airport two hours before your flight can help.

In the next couple weeks, there will be an extra traffic lane to get you from the interstate to the departure level.

Striping for that new lane is expected soon.